iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,613 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 938,813 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $241.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.