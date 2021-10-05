iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,600 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the August 31st total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

