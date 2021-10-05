iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.22

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 106468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,696,000 after buying an additional 1,347,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,346,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,432,000 after acquiring an additional 793,783 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $123,422,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

