Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.51

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 4686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $386.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 10.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth $94,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.