ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITVPY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

ITV stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. ITV has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

