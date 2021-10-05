Ixcoin Trading Up 85.2% Over Last Week (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded up 85.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. Ixcoin has a market cap of $2.54 million and $37.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,215,294 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

