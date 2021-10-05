IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Down 23.8% in September

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in IZEA Worldwide by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 14.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IZEA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 30,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,796. The company has a market capitalization of $118.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

