Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 12.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Jabil by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Jabil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Jabil by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 123,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,159. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.