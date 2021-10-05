Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 86 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $430.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $445.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

