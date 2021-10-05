Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of HP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after buying an additional 620,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

