Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 81.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $985,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

DRI opened at $155.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.87. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,748 shares of company stock worth $22,481,444. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

