Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in KLA by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $329.07 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

