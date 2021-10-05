Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

ET opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

