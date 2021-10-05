James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:JHD opened at GBX 537 ($7.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. James Halstead has a 1 year low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 584.79 ($7.64). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 554.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 527.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90.
About James Halstead
