James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JHD opened at GBX 537 ($7.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. James Halstead has a 1 year low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 584.79 ($7.64). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 554.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 527.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90.

Get James Halstead alerts:

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.