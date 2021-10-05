James Robert Pray Sells 5,000 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total value of $1,308,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Robert Pray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.77, for a total transaction of $1,358,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00.

Shares of PEN traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,481. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 594.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.49 and its 200 day moving average is $270.19.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.22.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.