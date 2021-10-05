James S. Macleod Purchases 19,798 Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Stock

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Director James S. Macleod bought 19,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NCZ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 10,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $170,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

