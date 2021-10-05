James S. Macleod Purchases 19,798 Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Stock

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Director James S. Macleod bought 19,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NCZ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 10,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $5.51.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.