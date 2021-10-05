JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,215,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

