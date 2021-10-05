Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tenet Healthcare Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings of $6.69 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $67.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,240,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 136,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.