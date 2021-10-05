Jefferies Financial Group Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $126.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.14.

CHH stock opened at $133.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $135.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

