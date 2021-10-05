Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note issued on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telia Company AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.