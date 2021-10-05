Jeffrey L. Powell Sells 3,965 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 3,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $816,829.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KAI traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.87. The company had a trading volume of 26,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $225.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.97 and a 200-day moving average of $186.36.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,356,000 after acquiring an additional 62,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Kadant by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 162,525 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

