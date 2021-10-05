Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,872 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $241,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 38,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $160.54. 117,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,090,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $422.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.