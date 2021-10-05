Johnson Matthey’s (JMPLY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JMPLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.98.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $70.89 on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

