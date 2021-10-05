Joshua Pitt Purchases 4,891 Shares of Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) Stock

Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) insider Joshua Pitt acquired 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.94 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,260.76 ($13,757.68).

Joshua Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Joshua Pitt acquired 12,500 shares of Red Hill Iron stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.02 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,200.00 ($35,857.14).

On Friday, September 17th, Joshua Pitt acquired 18,198 shares of Red Hill Iron stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.01 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,973.98 ($52,124.27).

On Monday, September 20th, Joshua Pitt 1,000,000 shares of Red Hill Iron stock.

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Pitt purchased 205,977 shares of Red Hill Iron stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.04 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$832,147.08 ($594,390.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Red Hill Iron Limited engages in the exploration of iron ore, gold, and base metals in Western Australia. Its primary assets are the 40% owned Red Hill Iron Ore Joint Venture interest; 100% owned Pannawonica channel iron project; and rock quarrying opportunities in the Western Pilbara region. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

