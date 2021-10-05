JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,555.50 ($20.32).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,384.80 ($18.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,443.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,390.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.68 billion and a PE ratio of 15.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

