JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFT. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $557.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.74. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $154.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 615,557 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after buying an additional 366,208 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

