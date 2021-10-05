JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,891,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,936 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.12% of Hayward worth $127,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAYW opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $126,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,466 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAYW. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

