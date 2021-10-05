JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.13% of The AZEK worth $140,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in The AZEK by 30.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 160,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,491 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at $5,282,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,681,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after buying an additional 934,005 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The AZEK by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,169,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,672,000 after acquiring an additional 50,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The AZEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.