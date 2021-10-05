JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $136.94 Million Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,677 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $136,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

CWST stock opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $80.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.