JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,612 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $123,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 139.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

