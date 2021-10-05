JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 472,501 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.25% of Medallia worth $120,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medallia by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,172 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Medallia by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,402,000 after purchasing an additional 653,206 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 666,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,617,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,603,000 after purchasing an additional 663,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $79,503.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,780.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 19,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $596,214.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,268.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,304 shares of company stock valued at $7,780,842 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLA. Truist cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medallia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.45. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

