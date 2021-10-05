Julia M. Laulis Sells 329 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julia M. Laulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $18.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,835.60. 33,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,130. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,973.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,874.61. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

CABO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cable One by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cable One by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

