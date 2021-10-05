Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for 0.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 475.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 29.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $11.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.00. 12,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

