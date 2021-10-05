Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,759. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26.

