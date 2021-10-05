Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $658,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP remained flat at $$83.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 40,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.