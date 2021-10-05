Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,621. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average of $115.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

