Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 6,490 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,005. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

