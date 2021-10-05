Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 37.5% in the second quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 247,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.7% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 27,457 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 703,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $171,745,000 after buying an additional 64,239 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $12,668,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.25. 59,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $286.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.78. The stock has a market cap of $267.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.78, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,178 shares of company stock worth $196,806,362 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

