Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000.

VOT stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.00. 825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,489. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $177.39 and a 1 year high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

