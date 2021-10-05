Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 24,271 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.66. 17,426,960 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.54.

