Karp Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $3,233,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 80.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $481.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $490.03 and a 200 day moving average of $474.65. The stock has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

