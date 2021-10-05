Karp Capital Management Corp Has $14.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.1% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $14,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Family Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.70. 1,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,218. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.36 and a 200 day moving average of $117.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.