Karp Capital Management Corp Has $3.75 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $9.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.06. 8,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,038. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.71 and its 200-day moving average is $361.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

