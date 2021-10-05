Karp Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,854,829,000 after buying an additional 314,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $393.08. The company had a trading volume of 24,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $370.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.