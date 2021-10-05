KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.53.

GNRC opened at $402.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.53 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.