Kemacoin Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $14,621.96 and approximately $6.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00020208 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001293 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

