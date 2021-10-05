Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.73 ($47.92).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

