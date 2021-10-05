Kevin Carter Purchases 2,500 Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Stock

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) insider Kevin Carter bought 2,500 shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,213 ($15.85) per share, with a total value of £30,325 ($39,619.81).

HSL stock opened at GBX 1,196 ($15.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £893.44 million and a PE ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,309.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,264.07. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 758 ($9.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,378 ($18.00).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 16.75 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.05%.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

