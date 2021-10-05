Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Plexus were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Plexus by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.30. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.