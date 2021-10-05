Keybank National Association OH Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,341,000 after acquiring an additional 129,208 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LCII. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.63. LCI Industries has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

